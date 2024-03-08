Recruitment and injury updates are usually news that involves college football coaches two months after the season has wrapped. For Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley, it may be different as his star Caleb Williams is about to hit the 2024 NFL Draft. But, that was also not why the USC football head honcho's name was all over headlines and social media. Rather, it was because of one odd moment during Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
The President was supposed to address the gruesome incident involving Laken Riley. Instead, he mistakenly pronounced the name and it sounded like Joe Biden was referring to the USC football head honcho.
“Lincoln Riley, an innocent woman who was killed by an illegal. That's right, how many thousands of people are being killed by illegals? My heart goes out to you having lost children myself. I understand,” he declared.
This prompted reactions from all over the internet which blasted Biden during his State of the Union address.
“Lincoln” Riley? It's just appalling,” someone wrote.
Another user posted, “HER NAME IS LAKEN RILEY NOT LINCOLN RILEY.”
Some individuals were just in shock after they heard the President's statement, “He said Lincoln Riley???? Smh.”
Others have chosen to make fun of the situation instead, “Lincoln Riley looking up why he’s trending.”
Obviously, the name drop was just a mistake which is why the USC football coach's name resounded all over the nation despite the offseason. But, he has been able to make great adjustments for the Trojans despite not reaching the College Football Playoff at all last year.
USC football makes some adjustments
There is still a lot to figure out during the USC football spring camp. Issues like the role Jonah Monheim will take next year, Jayden Maiava being QB2 and many other questions. But, some questions look to have a definite answer already. With Caleb Williams' departure, the Trojans had to rally behind Miller Moss during their Holiday Bowl win. Zion Branch is also sealing his role as a starter while Braylan Shelby is slowly cementing himself as a star in the USC football defense.