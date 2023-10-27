Things have gone awry for USC football the past couple weeks. At one point a No. 5 team in the AP Top 25 poll and considered a contender for the College Football Playoffs, the Trojans have now lost two straight and dropped to 6-2.
After surprising losses to Notre Dame and Utah, the Trojans have dropped to No. 24 on the AP Top 25 Poll. Their defense has now given up an average of 30 points per game, and even having Caleb Williams at quarterback cannot save USC from their defensive woes.
Now, the Trojans have the opportunity to rebound against 3-4 Cal football. Ahead of the game Saturday, coach Lincoln Riley reflected on what's gone wrong for USC lately.
“We let some of the appreciation and fun out of winning get away there in the middle,” Riley said. “I’ve seen that happen before, especially this year, especially susceptible to it, and high-level programs like this,” via Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times.