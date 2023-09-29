Lincoln Riley is gearing up his USC football squad to face Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team, but both coaches are expressing praise to each other prior to Saturday's game.

The Trojans are heavily favored by 21 and a half points after Oregon dealt the Buffaloes a 42-6 loss, their first of the season. Even though Colorado is not playing at the level of USC and other top teams, Riley is nothing but complimentary towards Deion's coaching.

“I think he's done a great job,” Riley said about Sanders. “I mean, look at the results. At the end of the day, our job as coaches is to do what's necessary to help make these programs that give us an opportunity the best we possibly can. … There's a lot more similarities in the transformation here and what Coach has done at Colorado than there's not,” via Patrick Warren of Sports Illustrated.

“He seems very genuine in his approach. When you're fake and you're someone you're not, people see right through that. Regardless of what your characteristics are, of your personality, if you're yourself, you can be a great leader.”

Earlier this week Deion Sanders similarly praised Lincoln Riley, saying the Trojans coach is a winner and one of the best coaches in college football.

The tone between these two coaches is notably one filled with much more admiration than Sanders had the weeks prior when he went up against Colorado State coach Jay Norvell and Oregon's Dan Lanning. Both of those games featured much more pre-game shots at the opposing coach and squad, particularly Lanning's speech to the Ducks before Oregon's win.