The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, which means it’s time to start the 2024 mock draft season! OK, so we still have the entire college and NFL seasons in between, and a lot can happen in that time. Still, it’s never too early to start thinking ahead and looking at next year’s draft, which will almost certainly be headlined by a pair of star signal-callers, Caleb Williams from USC and Drake Maye from North Carolina.

In this mock draft, we’re using the current FanDuel win total odds. To break ties, among teams with same win totals, the lowest odds to go over will win out. For example, the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys both have 9.5 wins as their mark, but the Cowboys are -150 to go over 9.5 wins while the Browns are +110, so the Browns will get a higher pick than the Cowboys in our mock.

So, without further ado, here is our way-too-early 2024 NFL mock draft.

1. Arizona Cardinals: QB Caleb Williams, USC

The new Cardinals power structure of coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort have no connection to Kyler Murray, so he could be on the trading block as soon as this offseason. And with two potential top picks, they should absolutely take USC signal-caller Caleb Williams, the best QB prospect since Trevor Lawrence in 2023.

2. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

After you draft an elite quarterback, why not give him an elite wide receiver? Marvin Harrison Jr. is more explosive than his Hall of Fame father and is on the level of the top WRs to come out in the last few years like Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase. Cardinals fans should start making Williams-Harrison 2024 lawn signs now!

3. Indianapolis Colts: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

After drafting Anthony Richardson in 2023, this 2024 NFL mock draft has Chris Ballard taking a long-term left tackle for the QB. The Colts love big, athletic players, and they don’t make ‘em much bigger or more athletic than the 6-foot-8, 315-pound Notre Dame tackle, Joe Alt.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Tar Heels signal-caller would have been the No. 1 pick this year and last if he was eligible. The only reason he falls to No. 4 here is that Caleb Williams is in the top spot, and the Colts have Richardson. If Maye has an incredible 2023 season for UNC, it wouldn’t be a complete shock if Maye sneaks into the No. 2 or even No. 1 spot.

5. Washington Commanders: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

I have more faith in Sam Howell than most, so let’s say the Commanders have their QB and don’t need one at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft. In that case, the team should continue building on offense and get Howell a left tackle to protect him. The 6-foot-6, 323-pound Olu Fashanu will be battling Joe Alt a year from now for the first OL off the board next season.

6. Los Angeles Rams: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

The young QB I don’t have a ton of faith in is Stetson Bennett. He probably isn’t the signal-caller of the future in LA, so Sean McVay and company will have to draft one early in 2024. Quinn Ewers is a polarizing prospect, but if he plays well enough in 2023 to hold off Archie Manning at Texas, he’ll likely play well enough to solidify his status as a top-10 pick.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Another year, another deep first-round cornerback class in the 2024 NFL draft. Kool-Aid McKinstry is big at 6-foot-1 and a high-level athlete. He will do battle with a lot of tough receivers in the SEC this season, and if he holds up, it will solidify this high draft spot.

8. Green Bay Packers: EDGE Dallas Turner, EDGE

Should the Packers take a defensive player at No. 8 in the 2024 NFL Draft? No. Will they make it 12 out of 13 years with a defender in Round 1? Probably. That’s why they get Alabama edge-rusher Dallas Turner here, who takes over for Will Anderson Jr. on the Crimson Tide defense in 2023.

9. Tennessee Titans: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Jared Verse transferred from Albany to Florida State and, after a 9.0-sack season, became a legit NFL prospect. If Verse can build on that production in 2023 now that he’s not sneaking up on anyone, he should come off the board in the top 10.

10. Chicago Bears: EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

To get back to the vaunted Bears defenses of the past, Chicago needs an elite pass rusher. Ohio State’s JT Tuimoloau is big and versatile and can anchor a defensive line. He should have some help, too, with the two promising defensive tackles — Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens — the Bears took this year.

11. Chicago Bears (from CAR): WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

At some point, the Bears will have to draft Justin Fields some weapons in the early rounds. Emeka Egbuka may play second-fiddle to Marvin Harrison Jr., but he’s a top prospect in his own right. His well-rounded skills will go well with D.J. Moore.

12. New England Patriots: DT Jer’Zahn Newton, Illinois

Jer’Zahn Newton is a bit undersized on the interior of the defensive line at just over 280 pounds, but we’ve seen players like this who can pass rush and stop the run become more popular with Aaron Donald and now Calijah Kancey going in Round 1. Newton will be a good fit for the Bill Belichick defense, too.

13. New York Giants: DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

The Giants have a strong interior defensive line in 2023, but all of them are in the final years of their deals. New York will definitely lose Leonard Williams next offseason, so the big DT from Ohio State would be a great fit and fill a need.

14. Denver Broncos: EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

The Broncos got two of the steals of the draft in 2023 with LB Drew Sanders and DB Riley Moss, both in Round 3. Assuming Sean Payton alone can fix the offense to a certain extent, look for the Broncos to keep putting together a sacry defense and adding Washington pass rusher Bralen Trice.

15. Minnesota Vikings: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Kirk Cousins’ career just won’t die, so the Vikings keep pushing the QB of the future situation down the road. In 2024, it will finally be time to get Justin Jefferson a QB he can grow old with, and Michael Penix Jr. is a dynamic one if he can stay healthy after two ACL surgeries in his past.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT JC Latham, Alabama

The Steelers took Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones in 2023, and in this 2024 NFL mock draft, the Steelers get a second bookend to put in front of Kenny Pickett for the long haul. JC Latham is a true right tackle and will make the Steelers line a force for years to come.

17. Atlanta Falcons: WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Atlanta likes big players on offense, so adding the 6-foot-3 Rome Odunze to Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson will give the Falcons one of the biggest and baddest offensive weapons stables in the league. Now they just need to hope Desmond Ridder knows how to use them.

18. Seattle Seahawks: OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Seattle has drafted so well these last few years, there are precious few needs outside of a long-term replacement for Geno Smith. This might be too high for Bo Nix, so let’s say the Seahawks sure up the middle of the offensive line with Cooper Beebe, the best interior O-lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft.

19. New Orleans Saints: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Brock Bowers may be the most talented non-quarterback in this draft. The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher can be a difference-maker in the NFL, and the Saints will scoop him up to help Derek Carr in the passing game.

20. Houston Texans (from CLE): DT Maason Smith, LSU

After taking Will Anderson Jr. in the 2023 NFL Draft, new head coach DeMeco Ryans will continue building his defense from the line out. Maason Smith is coming off an ACL, but that may just mean the Texans will get him a little later than expected.

21. Miami Dolphins: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

The Dolphins declined Austin Jackson’s fifth-year option this offseason as the tackle/guard has struggled with injuries. They could use more protection in front of Tua Tagovailoa to keep him healthy in the future, and the big BYU tackle can aid in that pursuit.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

LA drafted TCU WR Quentin Johnston in the 2023 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t change the fact that Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are on their last legs. Xavier Worthy is a speedster, and we all want to see what Justin Herbert can do with a wideout who can actually run fast.

23. Detroit Lions: CB Kalen King, Penn State

Denzel Burke from Ohio State is probably slightly higher on most 2024 NFL mock draft big boards right now, but Kalen King is from the Motor City, and “Motor City” Dan Campbell loves tough guys and the city of Detroit. This would be a perfect fit.

24. Baltimore Ravens: CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

The Baltimore secondary is getting up there in age, so the team could use a cornerback in this 2024 NFL mock draft. And one thing we know about the Ravens front office is that they love a good value, so if Kalen King does slide ahead of Denzel Burke, the Ravens will be there to scoop him up and win their annual “best draft” award from the pundits.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Trevor Lawrence needs a No. 1, go-to WR, and taking Troy Franklin and his impressive 6-foot-3 frame in the 2024 NFL draft will finally give that to him. Franklin makes sense for the Jaguars, too, because we know GM Trent Baalke loves big, athletic players.

26. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ): OT Zion Nelson, Miami

This is the Aaron Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps picks, and I’m not going to wait for that to happen. We’ll give this to the Packers here, and this time, they help their QB with a big offensive tackle to watch his blindside.

27. Dallas Cowboys: OT Graham Barton, Duke

Both Cowboys tackles will be free agents next offseason, so the Cowboys need to bring in at least one replacement. Graham Barton is a solid tackle who can play either side and should be a starter in his first season.

28. Buffalo Bills: EDGE Jack Sawyer

The Bills have spent a lot of draft capital on pass-rushers the last few seasons, but none have become elite just yet. With Von Miller a year older and coming off knee surgery, Buffalo will take another shot at the position with Jack Sawyer, a player who should up his 4.5 sacks in 2023.

29. Philadelphia Eagles: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Georgia

There is no better fit in this 2024 NFL mock draft than Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and the Eagles. Trotter’s dad was an excellent NFL player in his day, and we all know how much Howie Roseman loves drafting Georgia Bulldogs defenders.

30. Cincinnati Bengals: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

There is no Bijan Robinson in this draft class, so the first one off the board will be late. TreVeyon Henderson is the best back in the class, though, and the Bengals will need a replacement for Joe Mixon next offseason.

31. San Francisco 49ers: OG Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

The 49ers could use some more talent on the interior of their offensive line next season, and the 6-foot-4, 320-pound Ohio State tackle could be a great fit on the inside at the next level that will help Kyle Shanahan’s run-based scheme.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: S Javon Bullard, Georgia

Javon Bullard can do it all, and he is a playmaker as well. The Chiefs haven’t had a true difference-maker at safety since letting Tyrann Mathieu go, and Bullard can be that type of player. Plus, it’s never a bad idea to pick a Georgia defender these days.