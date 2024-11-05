USC football is changing its quarterback ahead of a big Big Ten game against Nebraska. The Trojans are replacing Miller Moss with Jayden Maiava, per 247 Sports. USC is struggling this season, its first in the Big Ten.

Maiava is a transfer quarterback from UNLV. The play caller threw for more than 3,000 yards last season with the Rebels, along with 17 touchdown passes. He completed nearly 64 percent of his passes in 2023.

USC football is having a disappointing season. The Trojans are 4-5 this season, with a 2-5 record in the Big Ten Conference. USC joined the league this year along with UCLA, Oregon and Washington.

USC football has struggled to score in 2024

All of USC's losses this season have come in the conference schedule. The Trojans have Big Ten wins over Wisconsin and Rutgers. USC has lost four of its last five games, including a recent defeat to Washington.

USC coach Lincoln Riley had been sticking with Moss at quarterback through that turbulence, but it seems a change is coming. This season, Moss has posted 2,555 passing yards. He has 18 touchdowns, but nine interceptions. Moss threw three interceptions in the Washington game, which saw USC football lose 26-21.

Riley had been asked about possibly making a change at quarterback, immediately following the Washington game. At that time, he didn't seem to want to replace Moss.

“I wouldn't say that right now, no,” Riley said. “For us right now, what we're looking at is the best lineup, the best people to help us win each and every week and we're going to keep our focus there.”

Maiava is expected to give USC football a dual threat. The veteran transfer is able to pick up yards rushing, as well as passing. USC will need to immediately get wins with Maiava under center, as the team's season is slipping away. USC is eliminated from the Big Ten title race.

The Trojans play Nebraska on November 16.