The NFL combine begins on February 26th.

A pair of USC football stars will get the chance to show out in front of coaches, scouts and executive at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Defensive back Christian Roland-Wallace and wide receiver Brenden Rice will join a handful of teammates who'd previously received invitations to Indianapolis.

Roland-Wallace transferred to USC from Arizona in spring 2023. The six-foot, 200-pounder finished last season with 37 tackles and a career-best two interceptions and nine deflected passes. He was a four-year contributor with the Wildcats, starting a whopping 37 games before arriving in Los Angeles.

Roland-Wallace turned pro in December, forfeiting one remaining year of NCAA eligibility. He participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl on February 1st, an annual game featuring senior draft hopefuls from across the country.

Rice enjoyed a breakout season with the Trojans in 2023, notching career-highs of 45 catches, 791 yards and 12 touchdowns—a team lead and fourth-best in the Pac-12. He transferred to USC from Colorado after the 2021 season, immediately emerging as a contributor.

The 6'3, 210-pound pass-catcher combines solid size and route-running ability with strong hands and impressive aerial body control. Rice is the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, the league's all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns. Some analysts consider him a top-100 prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Trojans stars Solomon Byrd, Calen Bullock, Marshawn Lloyd, Jarrett Kingston and Tahj Washington had previously received invitations to the scouting combine. The event takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from February 26th to March 4th.