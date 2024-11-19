Head coach Lincoln Riley is floundering in his third year leading USC football. The Trojans are 5-5, including 3-5 in conference play. The school's first year in the Big Ten is a wash. Former Heisman Trophy winner and Trojans legend Matt Leinart discussed his frustrations while on the Dan Patrick Show and how he isn't satisfied with USC football in recent years or Riley's job performance.

“It’s a challenging spot right now. The expectation is really high at USC. Lincoln came in three years ago, this is his third year and almost went into the College Football Playoff right away, which was a great year. We fell short in the PAC 12 Championship Game. Then it sort of tailed off the last couple of years and we knew going into this year, the first of the BIG 10. It’s going to be a challenge, and a lot of new pieces on the team.

“It hasn’t been the season I think he would want, the team would want, and the USC fan base. I would just say big picture like he knows what he needs to do, he knows what the expectation is at USC, and I believe with NIL and the talent in Southern California, there’s no excuse not to be able to build a championship team.”

The Trojans have lost five of their last eight games, including games to Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Maryland and Washington. USC football is 12th in the Big Ten, out of 18 teams.

No excuses for Lincoln Riley, USC football is exactly right

Going back to 2022, Riley's first season at Southern Cal, the Trojans have had the Nos. 6, 7, 20 and 12 ranked incoming classes, according to 247. These sorts of recruiting classes wildly outpace the average Big Ten team, yet USC football can't take the next step. The Trojans recently flipped quarterback Husan Longstreet away from Texas A&M.

Riley has pivoted at quarterback, moving from Miller Moss to Jayden Maiava, per Sam Gillenwater of On3.

“I think (Maiava is), you know, very much all-in for this team. His willingness to be all-in for this team has not been predicated on him playing or not and that’s what I like the best,” added Riley. “Like, you know, your passion for what you do? It can’t be tied to just success or if it goes your way. The more guys that we can get in our locker room like that?..The more guys you get in here, the more games like that? The more games you’re going to win.”

In the Trojans' win over Nebraska, Maiava completed 25-of-35 for 259 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

USC football's next game comes against crosstown rival UCLA on Saturday, November 23 at 10:30 p.m. EST.