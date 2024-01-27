Snoop Dogg opens up on a hilarious memory

Before his career in the NFL, Reggie Bush had a very decorated tenure with USC football. Two AP National Championships, an AP Player of the Year Award and a Heisman Trophy were some of his achievements back in college. And of course, playing for one of the most prestigious schools in Los Angeles, it's no surprise that Bush's name was already growing in fame. In fact, the former NFL player was even keeping company with celebrities such as Snoop Dogg.

On a recent episode of the Pat McAfee show, Snoop Dogg revealed that he used to hang out with Bush and LenDale White while both players were still in USC.

“Reggie, LenDale (and) and a lot of those players used to come hang out with me, I didn’t just hang out with them on the campus,” Snoop Dog said, via Pat McAfee. “They used to come hang out with me on the road at my house and these were great kids. I’m gonna give you this story, one night we're rolling, Super Bowl Week, Jacksonville. Everybody in the car was smoking, everybody. Reggie was sitting by the window saying, ‘Man Snoop can you please roll the window down, please roll the window down' and everybody in the car was like ‘Hell no, you're gonna taste this.'”

"Reggie Bush and LenDale White hung out with me when they were at USC.. We were driving around and Reggie Bush was the only one in the car not smoking.. He was sitting in the back saying can you roll down the window on his Heisman run" 😂😂@SnoopDogg #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/kD2W1zJ3Cl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 26, 2024

Throughout his NFL tenure, Reggie Bush tallied a total of 5,490 rushing yards, 3,598 receiving yards, 36 rushing touchdowns and 18 receiving touchdowns. While some may claim that he didn't live up to expectations in the pros, the running back still managed an 11-year career, a Super Bowl Championship and a First Team All-Pro selection.