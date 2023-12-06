USC football legend Reggie Bush wants the NCAA to return his Heisman Trophy amid his recent induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

It's been 13 years since USC football running back Reggie Bush relinquished his Heisman Trophy to the NCAA. Now that Bush recently entered the College Football Hall of Fame, he wants his prized accolade in his rightful possession.

Reggie Bush shared his sentiments just four days before the 2023 Heisman Trophy presentation on Saturday, per The Messenger's Arash Markazi.

“They need to do the right thing; it's time for them to set up and get ahead of this if they want to. It's funny, (the Heisman Trust) recently asked my attorney for me to go to all the former Heisman Trophy winners and to get them to sign off on getting my trophy back,” Reggie Bush said on Tuesday.

“I would never in a million years do something like that. I didn't need their approval before and I'm not going to ask for it now. That's something I would never do and I'm ashamed that they asked me to do this because I would never go and seek someone else's approval to see if I should get this award back that I earned with my blood, sweat, and tears,” Bush emphasized.

Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy controversy

Reggie Bush earned the 2005 Heisman Trophy after he racked up 2,611 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns for USC football. He led the program to a 12-1 win-loss record that year and its second Rose Bowl appearance in three seasons.

Bush cherished the Heisman Trophy for five years before relinquishing it to the NCAA in the fall of 2010. The shocking turn of events occurred after he allegedly received improper benefits during his tenure with USC football.

Fast forward 13 years later, Reggie Bush slapped the NCAA with a defamation lawsuit for attacking his character and ruining his reputation. Bush's legal action coincided with USC football announcing it will eventually retire Bush's No. 5 jersey soon.

Will Reggie Bush eventually get his Heisman Trophy back? Let's wait and see how the NCAA will respond.