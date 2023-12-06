USC football legend Reggie Bush expressed what it means to him to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

With USC football due to wrap up a painfully disappointing season (7-5) after they face off against No. 16 Louisville in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27, fans would be wise to look back to the glory days. Former star running back Reggie Bush is giving them an opportunity to do just that after being inducted as a member of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class.

Of course, his storied Trojans career has an unsatisfying end, but before he and the program were saddled with sanctions, the Coliseum was busting with excitement. Bush was an integral part of one of the most dominant forces the sport has ever seen.

Led by head coach Pete Carroll, USC went a remarkable 37-2 from 2003-05. The team claimed two national titles (split with LSU in 2003) and Bush won the illustrious Heisman Trophy in 2005 (over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns). Though, the NCAA snatched the honor away from him and stripped the Trojans of their 2004 BCS title.

An investigation found that he improperly received payments from agents, leaving a long-lasting impact on the program and an empty place on his trophy mantle. Being immortalized as a college football legend, however, has a way of wiping away all the bitterness. At least temporarily.

Reggie Bush humbled by HOF recognition

Reggie Bush talks about being part of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class. pic.twitter.com/4v4qVh4JAa — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 5, 2023

Reggie Bush explained what it was like learning of his induction from former teammate and fellow USC football great Matt Leinart.

“The blood sweat and tears that we built together on the football field. Not just him, but me and my teammates as well. It is truly amazing,” he said, per Arash Markazi of The Messenger. “College football is a great stepping stone for all of us in our careers. It's the place where I became a man, so I'm honored to be here amongst these guys.”

The stacked 2023 Hall of Fame class includes Tim Tebow, Dwight Freeney, Luke Kuechly and Eric Berry, among others. Although Bush joins them in being forever enshrined in Atlanta, Georgia, he is still waiting to be vindicated. The NCAA remains in possession of his Heisman, something he will probably never stop fighting for.