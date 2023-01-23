The USC Trojans have landed one of the best offensive linemen available in former Florida Gator Ethan White. White’s commitment adds to USC’s already impressive transfer portal additions and provides star quarterback Caleb Williams with some added protection.

White announced he was transferring to USC on his personal Twitter. He marks the third offensive lineman that USC has added via the transfer portal this offseason, via Antonio Morales of The Athletic.

Back in 2019, Ethan White was considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He chose Florida over schools such as Illinois, Nebraska, Iowa State and many others.

With the Gators, White started 20 games over his two seasons. He started all 13 in 2022 at left guard, being named Second Team All-SEC. Florida as a whole ranked tied for 23rd in the country, allowing just 16 sacks this past season.

White was ranked as the sixth best available transfer by Max Olson The Athletic. He noted that his experience starting and impressive size would benefit any team White chose to transfer to.

“White started 20 games at left guard for the Gators over the past two years,” Olson wrote. “The 6-foot-4, 331-pound junior has two more seasons of eligibility and is the kind of veteran plug-and-play starter who tends to be coveted in the portal.”

USC allowed 30 sacks this season, tying for 73rd in the country. It’s an area the Trojans desperately needed to improve in. Adding a player like White should only boost Williams’ chances of repeating as the Heisman Trophy winner and boost the Trojans’ overall chances of reaching the College Football Playoff.