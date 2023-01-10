By Chris Spiering · 2 min read

Just one day after the blowout victory by Georgia to win the National Championship, FanDuel released the odds for the 2023-24 Heisman Trophy. The favorite will not be a player from Georgia (for now) as the 2022-23 winner is likely to repeat for the second time ever.

Archie Griffin is the only player to accomplish the feat in the history of the college sport. He won the Heisman in 1974 and 1975 and pretty much dominated the entire Big 10 conference. As for Caleb Williams, he put up huge numbers this season finishing with 4,537 yards and 42 passing TDs. He led the nation in passing touchdowns and was also 5th in QBR at 87.6. There is no doubt that Lincoln Riley will put him in another position to be successful in 2024.

Williams has a high ceiling and will certainly have a lot of pressure going into this season. USC played very well overall but lost two games to Utah and then lost the Cotton Bowl to Tulane. It wasn’t from a lack of effort on Williams’ end as he threw for five TDs and 462 yards. With the offensive talent coming back for the Trojans this next season I fully expect Williams to be the favorite for the majority of the campaign.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Heisman Trophy Odds:

Caleb Williams: +400

Drake Maye: +1000

Michael Penix Jr.: +1200

Bo Nix: +1200

Jordan Travis: +1200

Sam Hartman: +1800

Out of these core players, Penix Jr. gives Williams the biggest scare as a potential creeper. He finished with more passing yards than Williams last season but only 31 to Williams’ 42 passing TDs. These two have a chance to go toe-to-toe all season long to compete for the Heisman.

There will be more names that ball out and enter the list of top candidates but for now, putting your money down on either Williams or Penix Jr. to win next season is great value.