USC football will miss this player after his transfer portal decision.

The college football transfer portal has led to many players switching teams during the offseason. USC football is the latest top program to lose a key player, as it was revealed on Friday that EDGE Romello Height entered the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

“USC EDGE Romello Height has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports. Height, who transferred to USC from Auburn, had four sacks for the Trojans this season. Was a Class of 2020 four-star recruit,” Zenitz wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Height's decision will impact USC football's defense. Of course, there is a chance he could end up returning. Typically, players who enter the transfer portal find a new team, however.

As Zenitz reported, Height transferred from Auburn to USC football. In addition to his aforementioned four sacks with USC this past season, he recorded 21 total tackles and 12 solo tackles.

The Trojans will miss Height if he does indeed end up leaving the program.

USC football's future

The Trojans expected to compete for a College Football Playoff spot in 2023. Instead, they fell short of expectations and finished the season with an 8-5 record, including a 5-4 conference record. The Trojans ended the season in sixth place in the Pac-12.

The Trojans are looking to rebound in 2024. However, star quarterback Caleb Williams recently declared for the NFL Draft, so USC will have to find a way to bounce back without one of the best QBs in college football.

Still, this is a program with potential. Sure, they were inconsistent in 2023, but USC football should not be counted out. Losing players like Romello Height does not help matters, though.

It will be interesting to see how USC performs during the 2024 season.