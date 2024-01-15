Caleb Williams is turning pro, officially.

The USC football team will officially not have Caleb Williams at quarterback next season. With the underclassmen deadline coming on January 15, Williams waited until right before it to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘Sources: #USC star QB Caleb Williams, a potential No. 1 overall selection, is declaring for entry into the NFL Draft. No surprise for one of the most talented prospects. The Heisman trophy winner enters the process excited for whoever ends up selecting him.'

Williams also posted a lengthy message on his Instagram account:

From Caleb Williams’ IG on the decision to enter the 2024 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/FaShtA4KRG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 15, 2024

It is no surprise that Williams is heading for the NFL. It was the expectation all along once the season ended, and he sat out the Holiday Bowl against Louisville to avoid injuries and prepare for his next step.

Caleb Williams' impressive college career comes to an end

As a freshman, Williams took over for Spencer Rattler with the Oklahoma Sooners and did nothing but catch everyone's attention. IN 11 games in Norman, Williams threw for 1,912 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. But, once the season ended, Lincoln Riley took the job at USC, and Caleb Williams followed him.

In two years with USC, Williams put up video game numbers: 8,170 yards, 72 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. The Trojans made the Cotton Bowl against Tulane but lost due to a poor defensive performance. In 2023, the Trojans took a giant step back, largely due to another horrible defensive showing.

Williams won the Heisman Trophy in his first season with the USC football program as he threw for 4,537 yards with 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions, and it was an easy decision to give him the award. Even after USC finished this past season with a 7-5 record, there was never any doubt Williams would be one of the first signal-callers taken in the NFL Draft.

With Williams now headed to the NFL, USC has already begun to search for a replacement. Malachi Nelson entered the portal and landed at Boise State. USC was able to flip Georgia commit and UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava in a surprising turn of events. And, Miller Moss dazzled with six touchdowns in the Holiday Bowl and gained QB1 buzz.

The Bears are on the clock

With Williams making the decision to head for the NFL, now comes the debate of all debates: Which team will take him?

Truth be told, he is undoubtedly going to be taken No. 1 overall ahead of North Carolina QB Drake Maye. But, the question is, which team does he go to?

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they have Justin Fields on the roster. There's a scenario where they trade Fields and select Williams to be the new face of the franchise.

Or, there's a scenario where the Bears trade the pick for a massive haul and keep Fields as the starter. The Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, who are picking at 2 and 3, respectively, both need quarterbacks. The Atlanta Falcons also need a signal-caller, so there could be some huge trade packages coming toward the Bears for either Fields or the top pick in the draft.

Nonetheless, reports have swirled that the Bears are targeting Caleb Williams with the pick and will then dangle Fields on the trade market, but there is a lot of time for minds to change around the Bears organization.

It is going to be a long offseason in Chicago, which decided to keep Matt Eberflus as head coach for at least one more year. Now, with Williams officially declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, the conversation will pick up quickly. Will it be Justin Fields or Caleb Williams under center next season in the Windy City?