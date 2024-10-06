Six weeks into the 2024 college football season, the USC Trojans are a mere 3-2, including 1-2 in Big 10 play. The frustration has built up for head coach Lincoln Riley, who took it out on the media after the team's recent loss to Minnesota on Oct. 5.

After the game, a reporter asked USC defensive end Jamil Muhammad if he thought Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer reached the end zone on his game-winning quarterback sneak in the final minute. Before Muhammad could respond, Riley intervened, condemning the reporter for a lack of “professionalism.”

“Don't ask him that,” Riley responded, via USC sports reporter Luca Evans. “Next question. Who cares what he says? Like what, players opinion? Let's ask a more professional question.”

The play in question was ruled down at the one-yard line on the field but upon review, the replay clearly showed Brosmer crossing the goal line before being pushed back. The touchdown was Brosmer's third rushing score of the day, accounting for nearly all of Minnesota's points in the game.

After starting the season with a big win over LSU and entering their first bye week at 2-0, USC has gone just 1-2 in the last three games. The Trojans suffered their first loss to Michigan in the Big House on Sept. 21 and have now sandwiched a win over Wisconsin with another conference loss. The defeat pits the Big 10 newcomers at 0-2 in their first two road games to begin the year.

USC heads back home to host Penn State in Week 7

While USC is 0-2 on the road in 2024, they are 1-0 in home conference games on the year and get to return to the LA Memorial Coliseum for their next game. In Week 7, the team will host the Penn State Nittany Lions, who entered Week 6 ranked at No. 7 in both the AP and coach's poll, making them the highest-ranked opponent USC will face thus far.

However, while USC will certainly drop in the rankings at the next update following the loss to Minnesota, they will potentially be the highest-ranked opponent of Penn State in 2024. The Nittany Lions are 5-0 on the young season and beat No. 19 ranked Illinois in Week 4. The longtime Big 10 team is coming off a 27-11 Week 6 win over UCLA in State College.