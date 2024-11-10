JuJu Watkins and USC women’s basketball delivered a dominating 90-35 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday, responding to head coach Lindsay Gottlieb’s challenge to play with “energy and heart” and display their season’s potential.

The game, USC’s home opener, attracted a notable crowd, including rapper Saweetie, USC legend Cheryl Miller and WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike.

Following a close season opener in Paris, where USC barely edged out a win over Ole Miss, Gottlieb stressed that her team’s play needed refinement. In Saturday's game, however, the Trojans looked sharper than across the pond. Gottlieb had tasked the players with showcasing intensity for the fans, and USC responded with a relentless full-court press that rattled Cal Poly early, fueling a 28-0 run that highlighted the Trojans’ defense. USC led 40-6 at the end of the first quarter — the highest-scoring quarter in program history since the NCAA switched to 10-minute quarters.

“Challenged our players to come out and play with a ton of energy, and heart, and show these fans what we think we can be this year,” Gottlieb said later Saturday, as reported by Luca Evans of the Orange County Register. “And I thought we did that.”

Trojans will continue pushing forward this season

Freshman guard Kayleigh Heckel scored 16 points off the bench and disrupted Cal Poly’s rhythm on defense. Watkins, who had struggled with turnovers against Ole Miss, showed greater composure, also finishing with 16 points and four blocks, while forward Rayah Marshall reached the 1,000-point milestone with a first-quarter layup.

The Trojans ended the half with a 57-17 lead, having committed just three turnovers while forcing 15 from Cal Poly. Despite some floor-spacing challenges, with USC shooting only 6-for-28 from three, the Trojans capitalized on their size advantage, dominating the paint and pulling down 20 offensive rebounds.

In the second half, sophomore Malia Samuels shined, scoring a career-high 12 points, including three three-pointers, as USC women's basketball closed out the game. Reflecting on the win, Gottlieb acknowledged the long season ahead.

“Nobody’s winning a national championship (in) November … but what we can do is continue to push forward our identity,” she said.