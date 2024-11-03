As JuJu Watkins gears up for her sophomore season with USC women's basketball, expectations are higher than ever for one of college basketball’s newest and brightest stars. Building on an outstanding freshman year, where she showed exceptional scoring and court presence, Watkins is poised to elevate her game to new heights. Here are four bold predictions for her upcoming season that could solidify her legacy at USC.

JuJu Watkins will average a triple-double for the season

Watkins ended her freshman season with eye-catching stats: 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, with a 40.1 field goal percentage. (h/t espn.com). While averaging a triple-double over a season is a rare accomplishment in college basketball, Watkins has the skills and determination to do it. Her scoring prowess is already well-established, but her potential for growth in rebounding and assists is huge. With another year of experience and improved chemistry with Watkins' teammates, she could push her assist numbers closer to double digits and bolster her rebounding through an increased focus on both ends of the court. This achievement would set her apart not just at USC, but across the NCAA, positioning her as a transformative player.

She will lead USC to its first Final Four Since 1986

USC has not reached the Final Four since 1986, a drought that could end under Watkins’ leadership. Last season, USC made a deep run into the Elite Eight, showcasing the potential of a team anchored by Watkins and a talented supporting cast (via usctrojans.com). With key returning players and an offseason focused on strategic improvements, the Trojans could go even further this season. Watkins’ ability to take over games, combined with an increasingly cohesive team, sets the stage for a breakthrough season that could see USC return to the pinnacle of NCAA women’s basketball. This push for a Final Four appearance would elevate both Watkins’ and USC as an elite team in women’s college basketball.

She will secure an historic NIL deal

In an era where NIL deals have become a crucial aspect of college sports, Watkins is well-positioned to take full advantage. Already an athlete with a Nike endorsement, Watkins has proven marketability and a compelling story that resonates beyond the court. If Watkins delivers a standout season with accolades like averaging a triple-double and pushing the Trojans to an historic Final Four appearance, her brand value will soar. This could likely attract endorsement deals that could hit seven figures, setting a new standard in women’s college basketball for earning potential. Her success could pave the way for other athletes to benefit from similar opportunities, highlighting her influence on and off the court.

Watkins will lead the Big 10 in assists

While Watkins is known for her scoring abilities, she also has impressive court vision and playmaking skills for being sucha young player. Entering her sophomore season, she has the potential to take on more of a facilitator role, making her teammates better and showcasing her versatility. With improved chemistry and a deeper understanding of the college game, Watkins could lead the Big 10 in assists. Her ability to attract defensive attention will create opportunities for teammates, and if USC's offensive scheme capitalizes on her playmaking, she could average career-high assist numbers. This would elevate her status as one of the most complete players in the conference, proving she is more than just a scorer.

These predictions for JuJu Watkins’ sophomore season may seem ambitious, but they are grounded in her talent and the promising trajectory of her career. Her sophomore season could be one that pushes the boundaries of what a college basketball star can achieve, both within the game and in the broader landscape of college athletics.