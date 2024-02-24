USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins erupted for 42 points against Colorado women's basketball on Friday, leaving fans impressed.
Among them was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who was fired up on Instagram:
Watkins had almost half of USC women's basketball's scoring total, pinning up 42 points to set a record for most points scored by any USC player — male or female — at Galen Center. With USC's seventh straight win, the Trojans are now 21-4 overall and 11-4 in Pac-12 play.
The Lakers star has good reason to take notice of the USC women's basketball star, as she's been lighting up opponents of late.
Earlier this month, Watkins exploded for 51 points to propel the Trojans to victory over the Stanford Cardinal. USC women's basketball as a team scored 67 points in the game, which means that Watkins accounted for 76 percent of her team's total.
LeBron knows great basketball when he sees it, whether it's in the NBA with the Lakers or watching the college ranks. Watkins' performance on Friday certainly ranks up there.
Watkins earned her 11th 30-point performance of the season, the most of any season in USC women's basketball history, surpassing the previous record from Cheryl Miller (1984-85).
The 18-year-old is currently averaging 28.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks per outing. Watkins is also shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.
USC women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb addressed the win following the game.
“It felt like a heavyweight prize fight on a Friday night, and I don’t even know anything about boxing,” Gottlieb said. “I was proud of the way that we stayed together amidst any kind of adversity. Even when we were giving up some buckets, I felt like we were locked in and together and could figure out a way to get stops.”