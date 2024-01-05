USC women's basketball sensation JuJu Watkins partners with Nike for a holiday community giveback, gifting shoes and gear to local high schools.

USC women’s basketball prodigy JuJu Watkins has been making a noticable impact both on and off the court. As one of the top scorers in college basketball, Watkins averages an impressive 26.8 points per game, ranking her second nationally behind Caitlin Clark’s 31.5 points per game. Her extraordinary performance propelled USC’s program to its highest national ranking since 1994, and the Trojans are currently No. 9 in the Associated Press poll for Week 9.

Watkins’ influence extends beyond her basketball achievements. She stands out as a notable figure in the NIL arena, sharing this distinction with a few elite college basketball players, including Bronny James, DJ Wagner and Paige Bueckers, who also have partnerships with Nike. Represented by Klutch Sports Group, Watkins has collaborated with various brands, including Taco Bell, Wells Fargo, Fletcher Jones Mercedes and USC’s collective House of Victory.

This holiday season, Watkins utilized her Nike partnership to make a significant contribution to her community. Originating from the Watts area of Los Angeles, she organized the “Good JuJu Holiday Giveback.” In collaboration with Nike and The Watts Labor Community Action Committee (WLCAC), Watkins provided Nike shoes and accessories to high school basketball players from Crenshaw, Jordan and Finish First Academy. In recap of the event posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Watkins emphasized the importance of giving back to her community and supporting youth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juju Watkins (@jujubballin)



“This is what it’s all about,” Watkins said, per Michael Ehrlich of Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation. “Just giving back to my community and inner city.”

Watkins, who was the top high school recruit in the 2023 class, continues to make waves in college basketball. With her team next set to host Oregon State on Friday, Watkins remains a formidable force on the court.