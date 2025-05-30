The Pittsburgh Steelers are still immersed in the Aaron Rodgers drama. And they’ve dangled the idea of trading for Jonnu Smith. However, that’s not the only deal the Steelers are reportedly pursuing.

Pittsburgh may be in negotiations with several teams, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

The #Steelers have had preliminary conversations with multiple teams about potentially adding another playmaker on offense to complement DK Metcalf, per multiple sources. Pittsburgh is believed to be motivated to get a deal done at some point, though there’s still plenty of time before the season.

The Steelers could have up to 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin working the angles

Considering the Steelers’ current quarterback situation, they probably need an upgrade for the receiver room. Whether that comes in the form of Smith or a wideout, it’s something the Steelers should consider.

Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, and Robert Woods aren’t going to strike fear in any defense. That’s especially true with Mason Rudolph occupying the quarterback position. Behind Rudolph in the pecking order is rookie Will Howard.

The Steelers already have a solid tight end in Pat Freiermuth, but NFL teams have often hurt defenses with a two-pronged attack from that position. Or it’s possible Freiermuth would be part of the trade package to get Smith.

Rest assured that Tomlin doesn’t want to go into the 2025 season shorthanded. As it stands now, the Steelers would be hard pressed to finish above the .500 mark. The current rebuild, if that’s what it is, certainly puts Tomlin’s streak of zero losing seasons in jeopardy.

Tomlin said the Steelers didn’t get a quarterback with a higher draft price tag than Howard (sixth rounder) because the organization feels good about where it was heading into the draft, according to pennlive.com.

“We feel good about our plan at the position,” Tomlin said. “I understand the angst in your community and the community that supports us,” Tomlin said via the NFL Network.

After all, Aaron Rodgers is still in play. However, the Steelers have been criticized recently for considering Rodgers. Included in that mix is Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw.