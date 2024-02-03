JuJu Watkins exploded!

JuJu Watkins is different. The USC women's basketball star proved as much on Friday after she exploded for 51 points to propel the Trojans to victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

USC scored 67 points in the contest, so that means Watkins scored 76 percent of the team's total. Watkins had 40 through three quarters and didn't take off her foot from the gas pedal in the final quarter to ensure that they take the win.

Making her numbers even more amazing, Watkins had 11 rebounds, two assists and four steals. She made six 3-pointers in the game and was simply unstoppable from start to finish. McKenzie Forbes had the second-most points for the USC women's basketball team with 12, though no one can blame them for relying heavily on Watkins considering how hot-handed she was since the start.

After her incredible display, fans naturally couldn't help but heap praise on JuJu Watkins on what she just displayed. Watkins now has the single-game record for most points in USC history, and her 51 points is also the most this season in NCAA Women's basketball.

“Imagine not wanting to watch players like Juju Watkins, Hannah Hidalgo, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, Cam Brink, Rickea Jackson and sooo many more not play basketball. Couldn’t be me. Women’s basketball is ELITE. If you don’t see it that’s on you,” a fan wrote.

Another one said, “Nobody dunked, the rim wasn’t lowered and that was an amazing game of WOMEN’S basketball!!! History was made… Juju Watkins 51 pts!!!!! I’ll watch women’s ball ANYDAY before watching men play.”

Here are some more of the best reactions to Watkins' big night:

JuJu Watkins cruised into Stanford crib and put up a 50 PIECE with a WNBA lottery pick on the floor TALK VERY NICE bout the best player in the country #FightOn pic.twitter.com/vD1Fmltxei — taraji p henchmen (@theeluvvbelow) February 3, 2024

Stanford as a Team – 58 Points

Juju Watkins – 51 Points pic.twitter.com/2BvvqAp4Hl — taraji p henchmen (@theeluvvbelow) February 3, 2024

JuJu Watkins seeing Hannah Hildago drop a 35 piece against Georgia Tech and then promptly dropping 51 the next day as the National Freshman of the Year heats up lol. #Justjokes pic.twitter.com/D7XI6fVkK6 — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) February 3, 2024

What a performance, indeed. USC women's basketball certainly won't forget the moment any time soon.