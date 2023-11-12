The USC Trojans had a major recruiting win this weekend adding five-stars Kennedy Smith and Kayleigh Heckel in the class of 2024.

The USC Trojans landed a major recruiting win last year when JuJu Watkins, the consensus No. 1 player in the class of 2023 chose to stay home and suit up for the Trojans. So far, Watkins has been off to a strong start to her college career. This weekend, USC landed a few more top recruits, this time from the class of 2024 in Kennedy Smith and Kayleigh Heckel. The moves are sure to make USC a force in college basketball for the next few seasons.

5 ⭐️ Kayleigh Heckel has committed to USC! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/IVi64w5CmL — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) November 11, 2023

5 ⭐️ Kennedy Smith has committed to USC! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/82ye2M8zMy — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) November 11, 2023

Kennedy Smith and Kayleigh Heckel join USC as five-star recruits and among the top players in the country at their positions. Both are seniors in high school and will join the Trojans for the 2024-25 season.

Smith chose USC over the other schools in her top five which included UCLA, South Carolina, Duke and Louisville. She hails from Etiwanda High School in Southern California where she's helped lead the team to the CA 2023 state championship. A versatile forward who can handle the ball, shoot from outside and play in the post, Smith with strengthen the Trojans front line.

Heckel chose the Trojans over offers from Alabama, Tennessee and Stanford. She hails from Long Island Lutheran High School in New York. Heckel is a guard and will help strengthen USC's backcourt.

The pair of commits join a loaded incoming recruiting class for USC in the class of 2024. They will join Rian Forestier of Texas, Avery Howell of Idaho and Laura Williams of Virginia to give head coach Lindsay Gottlieb a bright future.