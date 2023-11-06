JuJu Watkins scores 32 in her USC debut, leading an 83-74 upset over Ohio State, stunning fans and igniting social media buzz

In a debut that will be etched in USC women's basketball lore, guard JuJu Watkins delivered an explosive performance that has the world of college basketball abuzz on social media. Watkins, in her very first collegiate game, powered the No. 21 USC Trojans to an electrifying 83-74 victory over the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Watkins' stat line at the end of the night read like the seasoned output of a veteran: 32 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Her astonishing first-half display, where she put up 16 points, set the stage for what would become a showcase of skill and determination.

The energy in the arena was palpable from the start, as Watkins dominated play after play. Her ability to read the game and make critical plays placed her at the center of attention. Her 32-point outing wasn't just a scoring spree; it was a statement that JuJu Watkins has arrived on the collegiate scene.

Ohio State, a powerhouse in women's basketball found themselves on the wrong side of momentum. Watkins and the Trojans were relentless, their lead at halftime giving them a cushion that the Buckeyes could not deflate.

Social media began lighting up with highlights and praise for Watkins at halftime. Bleacher Report said she was “cooking” in her first college outing.

Here is the No. 1 recruit's first collegiate bucket.

She continued to carve through Ohio State's defense in the second half and USC fed off her energy, even as the Buckeyes attempted to claw back. The next top two scoring leaders after Watkins – Rayah Marshall and McKenzie Forbes – had 18 points and 11 points, respectively. Her impressive outing also broke Lisa Leslie's USC debut record by two points.

#SCoring leaders from today's win! ✌️ JuJu Watkins: 32 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast

✌️ Rayah Marshall: 18 pts, 17 reb, 2 blk

✌️ McKenzie Forbes: 11 pts, 4 reb pic.twitter.com/VkPn8VhYJU — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) November 6, 2023

Juju Watkins’s 32 points now surpass Lisa Leslie’s for best USC woman’s bball debut https://t.co/GkpGbme3v3 — 901 Club (@PartyAt901Bar) November 6, 2023

USC's victory sent a strong message across the NCAA: even the top-ranked teams are not safe when a player of Watkins' caliber is on the court. The win drastically enhances USC's resume and could serve as a turning point for the program's season.

No. 1 recruit JuJu Watkins walks off the floor following an incredible 32-6-5 performance in her collegiate debut for USC. pic.twitter.com/WrFAgk17eA — Will Despart (@WillDespart) November 6, 2023

Watkins said after the game not to underestimate USC: “We're on the rise, we're in the gym 24/7, working on ways to get better,” she said to TNT Sports.

"Don't underestimate USC. We're on the rise." JuJu Watkins is raising the bar for the Trojans 💯 pic.twitter.com/xkNJiUhl9a — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 6, 2023

The Buckeyes now face the challenge of bouncing back from this upset, while the Trojans, bolstered by Watkins' sensational performance, look ahead.