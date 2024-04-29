The USC women's basketball team has strengthened its roster for the upcoming season, adding notable talent that positions them as a serious contender for the national title. With the recent acquisition of Oregon State star guard Talia von Oelhoffen in the transfer portal, following the addition of Stanford powerhouse Kiki Iriafen, the Trojans are setting a high bar for their 2024-25 campaign.
Talia von Oelhoffen, a graduate transfer from Oregon State and a two-time all-Pac-12 guard, announced her decision on Monday to join USC, a move that was met with enthusiasm both within and outside the team.
“It's so exciting,” von Oelhoffen said, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “I mean, the sky's the limit for how good we can be … I'm super excited to take this team into the Big Ten and beyond.”
Last season, the 5-foot-11 guard averaged 10.7 points, five assists, 4.1 rebounds and one steal per game. Her performance helped Oregon State reach their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2021 and their third Elite Eight since 2016. No. 3 seed Oregon State defeated No. 2 seed Notre Dame in the Sweet 16, but then lost by 12 points to the eventual national champions, South Carolina, in their next game.
With the Pac-12 dissolving, Oregon State is transitioning to an affiliate membership in the WCC for women's basketball and currently has eight players in the transfer portal.
Talia von Oelhoffen excited for opportunity to play for coach Lindsay Gottlieb
Von Oelhoffen’s commitment to USC followed visits to several other top programs, like Colorado, Louisville and Kentucky, but it was the Trojans' coaching style and the potential for playing a significant role in a championship-contending team that sealed her decision.
“For me, it was just the opportunities in L.A., playing for coach Lindsay (Gottlieb),” von Oelhoffen said. “I think the pro style they play translates to the W[NBA], which is my ultimate goal.
“Just the opportunity to play point guard for potentially a national championship team under Coach Lindsay, who sends people to the W and is just so smart in so many ways and an amazing staff, amazing players, I loved everything about it.”
Von Oelhoffen shared a TikTok video last Friday that showed her and Iriafen wearing USC uniforms during their visit. According to von Oelhoffen, they both committed to the school before leaving the campus. Both bring experienced leadership to a youthful 2024-25 USC team, which includes seven incoming freshmen and a key player in JuJu Watkins, who is just a rising sophomore.
“In talking to coach Lindsay, they're exactly what I'm looking for in every way, and I was exactly what they needed: a combo guard that's a veteran, been through the wars over my career, to help the freshmen out as they as they adjust to college basketball as everyone does,” von Oelhoffen said. “Being able to play point guard and play wing depending on which freshmen are going and kind of be versatile in that way and just bring leadership and help them throughout the whole process is going to be super fun.”
Building a championship team
The arrivals of von Oelhoffen and Iriafen at USC are part of a broader strategy under Gottlieb, who is known for her ability to develop top talent and prepare players for professional careers. Gottlieb's coaching resume includes a stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA and significant success at Cal, where she helped several players reach the WNBA.
Iriafen, a 6-foot-3 junior, was a key player for Stanford last season, averaging 19.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. Named the Pac-12's most improved player, she brings a potent combination of scoring and rebounding prowess to the Trojans.
The Trojans are not only building a strong team on the court but are also focusing on cultivating a local fan base. The addition of local stars like Iriafen and Watkins resonates with Southern California fans, which is expected to boost attendance and support for the team. Last season’s increased fan engagement, spurred by Watkins’ stellar performances, is likely to grow even further with the team's strengthened lineup and championship aspirations.