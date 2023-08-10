Arsenal‘s pursuit of goalkeeper reinforcements has taken an interesting turn, as it's now confirmed that David Raya will be joining the Gunners on a season-long loan from Brentford, reported by goal.com. This comes as a surprise to some, as initial reports had suggested a permanent move. However, Arsenal's deal with Brentford includes an option to buy at the end of the loan period.

The 27-year-old Spaniard's current contract with Brentford is set to expire next summer. In light of his impending loan move to Arsenal, Raya is also expected to sign a contract extension with Brentford. This move ensures that both clubs have a clear understanding of the player's commitment and future prospects.

Arsenal will pay a £3 million ($3.8 million) loan fee for Raya's services. The option to buy has been set at £27 million ($34 million), providing Arsenal with a path to secure Raya's services on a permanent basis should he impress during his loan stint. With the loan and buy option in place, Raya's time at Arsenal could be seen as an extended trial period, allowing the Gunners to thoroughly assess his compatibility with the squad and his performance on the field.

This move comes as Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, seeks to bolster the squad's depth ahead of a demanding season that includes campaigns across multiple fronts, including the Champions League. Raya's arrival is set to intensify the competition for the starting goalkeeper position, providing Arsenal's current No. 1, Aaron Ramsdale, with a motivated challenger.

While Bayern Munich had also shown interest in David Raya, the goalkeeper's preference to stay within the Premier League seems to have played a significant role in his decision to move to Arsenal. The Gunners are set to kick off their 2023-24 Premier League campaign with a home clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, providing fans with the first glimpse of how the goalkeeper situation will unfold in the new season.