Arsenal-owned striker Folarin Balogun has expressed his joy and pride after scoring his first goal for the United States Men's National Team (USMNT), reported by goal.com. The 21-year-old forward, who was born in New York, had previously been involved in a tug of war between the United States and England for his international allegiance. However, Balogun ultimately chose to represent the country of his birth.

Balogun made his mark in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League, as the USMNT secured a 2-0 victory over Canada in Las Vegas. It was in this match that Balogun found the back of the net, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess and contributing to the team's success.

Reflecting on his first international goal, Folarin Balogun spoke to CBS Sports and expressed his confidence in his abilities. He credited his teammate Gio Reyna for providing a great slide pass that allowed him to make a well-timed run behind the defense. Balogun's goal proved to be crucial in helping the team secure victory, and he expressed his delight in being able to contribute to the win.

Despite being relatively new to the USMNT, Balogun has already been impressed by the team's resilience and unity. He highlighted the strong sense of support and togetherness among the players, emphasizing that he already feels like a part of something bigger. Balogun believes that this camaraderie within the squad is one of the team's greatest strengths.

Having successfully defended their title in the Nations League, the USMNT is now focused on the upcoming Gold Cup campaign in 2023. Their first match in the tournament is scheduled against Jamaica on June 24, and the team will be determined to continue their winning ways and keep their collective hands on another trophy.

As Balogun continues to develop and make an impact on the international stage, the USMNT fans have every reason to be excited about the promising future ahead for the young striker and the team as a whole.