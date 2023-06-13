Italian giants Juventus have entered the race to sign Arsenal-owned striker Folarin Balogun, according to goal.com. With the possibility of Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic leaving the club, Juventus are looking to bolster their attacking options, and Balogun has emerged as a potential target.

Balogun, who impressed on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims last season, scoring more than 20 goals, has attracted attention from several clubs across Europe. Despite being under contract with Arsenal until 2025, the 21-year-old is believed to be keen on securing regular playing time away from North London.

The young striker's performances in France have sparked intense speculation about his future, with clubs such as Inter Milan, AC Milan, Marseille, and RB Leipzig also showing significant interest in acquiring his services.

Juventus, however, have now joined the list of suitors for Balogun. The Bianconeri are preparing for the potential departure of Vlahovic and are exploring alternative options to strengthen their attacking line. With his goal-scoring prowess and promising potential, Balogun has caught the attention of Juventus as they consider making a move for the talented striker.

While Balogun's club future remains uncertain, his international allegiance has been settled. After a tug of war between the United States and England, the young forward has chosen to represent the US national team. He is set to be a part of their CONCACAF Nations League plans, showcasing his talent on the international stage as well.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the race for Folarin Balogun's signature is expected to intensify. Arsenal will have to consider their options and evaluate whether to retain the talented striker or entertain offers from clubs eager to secure his services.