There aren’t many days that will be as memorable for the United States men's national soccer team as June 15, 2023. In the span of three hours, reports surfaced that the USMNT is bringing back Gregg Berhalter as head coach over five months after his contract expired and the United States triumphed over Mexico 3-0 in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal.

In a game that featured four red cards and was stopped early due to anti-gay chants from the Mexican supporters, USMNT star and captain Christian Pulisic scored a brace. Despite rarely featuring for Chelsea this season, Pulisic always seems to step up when he's representing the U.S.

Off the field, Pulisic addressed the rumor that Berhalter is back as head coach, a move that is being heavily criticized by USMNT supporters and football pundits alike.

“You can see, today is a testament of the work that [Berhalter] put into this team,” Pulisic said. “B.J. [Callaghan] picked up right where he left off, and it's a testament to him, a testament to this team, the way that we just continued and just put on performances like that. So if that's not enough evidence [to support Berhalter], that's all right. People are going to hate.”

Christian Pulisic has long been a supporter of Gregg Berhalter, a sentiment that a lot of the USMNT players agree with. Strictly looking at the record, Berhalter has done nothing to lose his job. He has the highest winning percentage of any USMNT coach with a 37-11-12 record and led the U.S. to the knockout stages of the World Cup in 2022.