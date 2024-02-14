United States national team(USMNT) boss, Gregg Berhalter, delivered a concerning update on the fitness of midfielder Tyler Adams

United States national team(USMNT) boss, Gregg Berhalter, delivered a concerning update on the fitness of midfielder Tyler Adams, casting doubt on his participation in the upcoming Copa America, reported by GOAL. Adams, who has been plagued by injuries, underwent surgery after suffering a hamstring setback while at Leeds United in March 2023. Despite moving to Bournemouth six months later, the 24-year-old re-aggravated the injury, leading to another surgical procedure in October.

Adams, absent from the national side since captaining them at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, faces an extended rehabilitation period. Berhalter expressed uncertainty regarding Adams' availability for the Copa America, scheduled to take place in the United States from June 20 to July 14.

Speaking on the matter, Berhalter stated, “I don’t know. We’re taking it the same way he’s taking it, and that’s day by day. And as we get information, we’ll be able to make decisions, but for us, it’s just supporting him, continuing to communicate with his club, and really not getting ahead of ourselves.”

Tyler Adams, a key figure for both Bournemouth and the USMNT, will be watching from the sidelines as his teammates navigate upcoming fixtures. Bournemouth is set to face Newcastle United in their next game on Saturday, while the USMNT prepares for March games against Jamaica. As Adams embarks on an extended recovery journey, Gregg Berhalter emphasized the importance of offering support and staying attuned to the midfielder's progress. The USMNT coach remains cautious about making premature decisions regarding Adams' involvement in the Copa America, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the recovery process.

