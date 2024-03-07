Alyssa Naeher emerged as the hero for the US Women's National Team (USWNT) in a thrilling shootout against Canada in the Concacaf W Gold Cup semifinal at Snapdragon Stadium, reported by ESPN. The rain-soaked pitch added an extra layer of difficulty, but Naeher's heroics secured a hard-fought victory and set up a final showdown with Brazil.
The relentless rain created standing water on the field, making ball movement unpredictable. Despite the challenging conditions, the two North American rivals showcased their resilience, trading goals in regular time and extra time, leading to a 2-2 draw before the decisive shootout.
Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, the standout performer, not only saved three penalty attempts but also confidently converted one herself. Jaedyn Shaw, scoring in the 20th minute, became the first US player to score in each of her first four starts, contributing to her total of four goals in the W Gold Cup.
Post-match, Naeher expressed pride in the team's performance against a formidable opponent in challenging circumstances. With an eye on the final against Brazil, she emphasized the importance of rest, recovery, and building on the momentum gained.
Despite the halftime use of squeegees to improve field conditions, both teams struggled to mount organized attacks in the second half. Canada's Ashley Lawrence, however, delivered a precise cross that Jordyn Huitema headed past Naeher, forcing the game into extra time.
Sophia Smith appeared to secure the victory for the USWNT with a well-taken goal, but a late collision between Naeher and Vanessa Gilles resulted in a penalty for Canada. Adriana Leon converted, forcing the match into a dramatic shootout.
In the shootout, Smith, Lindsey Horan, and Naeher converted their penalties, sealing a 3-1 victory and maintaining the USWNT's impressive knockout record against Canada. The team's focus now shifts to the final against Brazil on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium, aiming to clinch the Concacaf W Gold Cup title.
The USWNT's journey in the tournament showcases their resilience, overcoming challenging moments and setting the stage for an exciting final clash with Brazil.