Former USWNT midfielder/forward Carli Lloyd recently dropped an eye-opening admission on her time with the squad. Lloyd said USWNT didn't want her to become their star, per CBS Sports (via Just Women's Sports).

"I came into the U.S. soccer scene, I wasn't necessarily being groomed to be the star of the team nor do I think U.S. soccer wanted me to be the star of the team."@CarliLloyd does not hold back on tomorrow night's brand new episode of Kickin' It, premiering at 8pm ET on… pic.twitter.com/R9fu17qC74 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 10, 2023

“I came into the U.S. Soccer scene and I wasn't somebody that was necessarily being groomed to be the star of the team, nor do I think U.S. Soccer really wanted me to be the star of the team. I think that they pretty much probably want to see others rise,” Carli Lloyd said.

“Essentially I feel like they groom players coming in to be the stars, and then when someone else comes in, it's sort of a resistance of: What can we do? Can we not publicize this player as much or give them enough attention? I felt like that throughout my entire career,” Lloyd added.

Carli Lloyd played for USWNT from 2005 to 2021. She had 134 goals in 316 appearances during her 16-year stint. Lloyd's shining moment came in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup when she scored a hat trick against Japan in the final. Carli Lloyd pulled off the feat in the match's first 16 minutes. Her heroics helped USWNT win a record third FIFA Women's World Cup title.

Carli Lloyd has been vocal in her criticism of USWNT since she retired in 2021. She criticized Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe after USWNT's 0-0 draw with Portugal in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Lloyd saw images of Morgan and Rapinoe dancing and smiling after the match.

Carli Lloyd was also critical of USWNT after they lost to Sweden in the Round of 16. She felt the team was “disjointed” and had no shot of winning another FIFA Women's World Cup title.

Will Lloyd make more revelations about her time with USWNT? Stay tuned.