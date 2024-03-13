The US Women's National Team (USWNT) achieved historic glory in the Concacaf Women's Gold Cup final against Brazil, clinching victory in a match that broke streaming records on CBS Sports, reported by GOAL. Captain Lindsey Horan secured the monumental win with a crucial goal in stoppage time of the first half, leading her team to a 1-0 triumph over Brazil.
CBS Sports reported a groundbreaking achievement, declaring the USWNT's victory as the most-streamed women's soccer match ever on Paramount+. The viewership figures saw a remarkable increase, with a 59% growth in households, a 33% rise in streaming minutes, and a staggering 66% surge in Average Minute Audience (AMA) compared to the semifinal clash against Canada on March 6.
This victory holds immense significance for the USWNT, marking their first major trophy since the 2019 Women's World Cup. The team's roster showcased a blend of seasoned campaigners like Alex Morgan alongside promising talents such as Korbin Albert, underscoring the depth and diversity of talent within the squad.
In a notable sports milestone, the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament final between Iowa and Nebraska garnered massive viewership, with an average of 3.02 million viewers on CBS. This made it the most-watched women’s basketball game on the network since the iconic UConn-Tennessee matchup on Jan. 10, 1999.
Looking forward, the USWNT is gearing up for the prestigious SheBelieves Cup in the coming month. The tournament will serve as a crucial platform for the team under the stewardship of incoming head coach Emma Hayes, as they aim to build on their recent success and continue their legacy of excellence in women's soccer.