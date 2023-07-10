With the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup rapidly approaching, the USWNT will be looking to win its third title. Back in 2019, Megan Rapinoe, who just announced she would retire at the end of the NWSL season, made it abundantly clear that she will not go to the White House to visit then-President Donald Trump.

Trump then retaliated with a flurry of angry tweets criticizing Rapinoe, saying we should win before talking. Well, the Americans did just that.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming tournament, Rapinoe seems to believe that Trump is secretly a fan of her, despite the feud between the two in recent years.

Via Time:

“You know he was watching that game,” Megan Rapinoe said. “You know he had his McDonald’s lined up. And he was probably like, ‘You know what, I love that.’ I always felt Trump loved me.”

My god. Just absolutely roasting Trump. As we all know, he loved to eat his McDonald's at the White House and even offered it to various teams and people who visited. Classy, eh?

This time around, it truly doesn't matter what Trump thinks, even though Rapinoe wouldn't care anyway. If the USWNT manages to win another World Cup, they'd likely head to the White House in a heartbeat to visit Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The States have a squad with a nice mix of veteran and youth and are expected to make some noise in Australia and New Zealand. As for Megan Rapinoe, she'll be looking to go out with a bang with her country.