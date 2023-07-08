Megan Rapinoe made a major announcement ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup. Rapinoe is planning to retire following the conclusion of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League season, per World Soccer Talk.

The news was revealed via a US soccer press release. The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will reportedly be her final major event, making it a very important tournament for the US. Rapinoe has enjoyed a truly historic career and she will leave behind quite the legacy.

“Megan Rapinoe, one of the most iconic soccer players and personalities in the history of the game, has announced that she will retire from professional soccer following the conclusion of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League season,” the press released stated.

Rapinoe made the announcement official on Twitter with a heartfelt post.

It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game. I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl’s face, she knew all along. pic.twitter.com/XGZ1T9i7Wy — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) July 8, 2023

Heading into the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Rapinoe is a two-time World Cup champion, Olympic gold medal winner, Ballon d’Or winner, and has represented the US for 17 years. She's unquestionably one of the best athletes from the past generation.

It will be interesting to see if the US can pull out a victory at the World Cup. Megan Rapinoe's retirement announcement will certainly provide extra motivation for the club.