USWNT star Megan Rapinoe came off as a substitute and didn’t score a goal during their SheBelieves Cup match against Brazil on Wednesday, but she made headlines and went viral for her rather awesome early celebration of Mal Swanson’s goal.

The United States Women’s National Football team went ahead 1-0 before halftime after Alex Morgan’s stunner in injury time. The team then made it 2-0 at the hour mark, courtesy of a strong Swanson drive to the pitch for the easy strike.

While Swanson’s goal was definitely incredible, what fans loved more about the goal was Rapinoe’s celebration. The 37-year-old forward was caught on camera celebrating the goal even before Swanson actually kicked the ball. She knew her teammate won’t falter in the situation, and it sure made for an incredible moment. Even better, the two hugged it out after the goal

Mal Swanson is inevitable these days. SHEESH. pic.twitter.com/wuwujpL7mp — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) February 23, 2023

Sure enough, plenty of fans noticed Megan Rapinoe’s reaction to Mel Swanson’s goal and couldn’t help but comment about it.

“The Pinoe pre-celebration is perfect!” one fan commented. Another one said, “Megan Rapinoe just knew Mal Swanson is gonna score!”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Look at Rapinoe calling the goal before it hits the net,” a third Twitter user added.

Here are more fan reactions to the cool moment:

megan knew that mf was going in before mal even shot it 🐐 https://t.co/XlAl2mQQ6k — lyssa (@freckles182) February 23, 2023

So inevitable that Pinoe is celebrating before she kicked it 😎 https://t.co/9YI0Qcdru7 — Blake Navarro (@blakenavarro57) February 23, 2023

You just got to love the bond and belief the USWNT members have for each other. Hopefully, we get to see more moments like that, especially with the Women’s World Cup coming in a few months.