The US Women’s National Soccer Team will square off with Brazil Women’s National Football Team at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, USA for the SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday. Catch our SheBelieves odd series, featuring our USA-Brazil prediction and pick.

The United States Women’s National Team kickstarted their campaign in the friendly tournament with a 2-0 win over North American neighbors Canada on Friday followed by a 1-0 win over Japan. Mallory Swanson scored all three goals for the Americans in this tourney.

Brazil, meanwhile, tallied a 1-0 win against Japan but lost 2-0 to Canada. Brazil is in third place in this competition and will hope to make this an exciting match, with Marta geared for a return to the pitch.

Here are the USA-Japan soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

SheBelieves Cup Odds: USA-Brazil Odds

USA: -220

Brazil: +600

Draw: +340

Over 2.5 Goals: -110

Under 2.5 Goals: -110

How to Watch USA vs. Japan

TV: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, TNT USA, UNIVERSO,

Stream: fuboTV, HBO Max, Peacock Premium

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Why USA Can Beat Brazil

With six points and a +3 goal differential through its first two games, the Stars and Stripes need just a point to secure the title outright and could even win the tournament with a loss, pending the result of Wednesday’s opening match between Canada and Japan. A win for the USA will guarantee them their fourth consecutive SheBelieves Cup and their sixth time overall.

The USWNT are favorites to win this competition and they do not disappoint the locals in their performances. The Americans, who have won the last three titles, are seeking to capture their fourth-straight trophy. They dominated Canada on the way to a 2-0 victory, and they narrowly escaped with a 1-0 win over a resilient Japanese squad that had a 13-5 shot advantage, a 7-1 edge on corner kicks, and a 58% ball possession in 90 minutes on the pitch. Mallory Swanson blasted all three goals for the USA.

Before this invitational tournament, the USA team cruised their way to the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Women’s Championship, registering 13 goals and five clean sheets with victories over Haiti, Jamaica, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Canada. They also won five out of eight club-friendly international games.

The current FIFA Women’s World Cup champions have won seven games in the last 11 head-to-head matches with Brazil, winning seven times and capturing the wins in their last five matchups. Entering their fifth game of 2023, this USA squad aims to maintain their 100% record in 2023.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski will likely employ the same lineup used against Japan, with Swanson pairing up with Lynn Williams and Alex Morgan to spearhead the attack.

Why Brazil Can Beat USA

The Brazilians opened the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Japan, behind Debinha’s game-winning goal in the 72nd minute. In their second game, Brazil fell to Canada, 2-0. Vanessa Gilles and Evelyne Viens were on the scoreboard for Canada while Jessie Fleming and Cloe Lacasse provided the assists. That loss was just Brazil’s second defeat since July 2022, losing to the same Canada team way back in November in a friendly match that concluded 2-1.

Prior to the games in the SheBelieves Cup, Brazil played in six different international friendly games, winning over South Africa twice, Norway, Italy, and Canada in the reverse fixture. They made light work in the Copa America Women in South America, claiming victories and lean sheets over Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, Peru, Paraguay, and Colombia.

Pia Sundhage’s roster for the SheBelieves Cup brings together a core of highly experienced veterans with a young group of players still looking to build experience on the international stage. Six-time FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year Marta makes her return to the squad after tearing her ACL in late March 2022 and is by far the most experienced player on this roster with 184 caps and 122 international goals. Marta is currently affiliated with Orlando Pride and just celebrated her 37th birthday on February 19, and she is hopeful to make her sixth World Cup appearance in July.

Brazil may look to employ youngsters such as Gabi Nunes and Ludmila da Silva to pair with Debinha in front. Nycole Raysla, Kerolin, Ary Borges, and Geyse Ferreira should see time as starting midfielders.

Final USA-Brazil Prediction & Pick

USA’s red-hot run in this tournament should see them win this invitational cup. Marta’s return will give some hope to the Brazilians, but Mallory Swanson will likely see a goal or two in this game and will bag MVP honors in this cup. All in all, this is a fun match with the Americans poised to win.

Final USA-Brazil Prediction & Pick: USA (-220), Under 2.5 goals (-110)