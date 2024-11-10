Utah football lost a close game to BYU on Saturday night, and the Utes athletic director is not happy about it. Utah AD Mark Harlan says the game was stolen from his team by the officiating crew.

“I've been an athletic director for 12 years. This game was absolutely stolen from us,” Harlan said, per Action Network. “We were happy to be in the Big 12, but after this we are not. … I'm disgusted by the officiating crew tonight.”

Harlan even went on to say he would speak to Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark about how the game turned out. Utah lost to BYU 22-21, after the Cougars hit a field goal with just a few seconds left in regulation. Utah football seemed to get a fourth down stop in the game against BYU, but a defensive holding penalty kept a game-winning drive going.

Harlan actually went to the microphone to speak with reporters following the game, which is an unusual scenario. He blasted the officials, without taking questions from the press.

Expand Tweet

BYU remains undefeated with the win, holding a 9-0 record. The Cougars are in sole possession of first place in the Big 12 conference.

Utah is in their first Big 12 season

Things are not going well for the Utes in their first Big 12 season. The team was expected to finish near the top of the conference standings, and most likely compete for a conference championship.

Utah football is instead near the bottom of the standings, with a 1-5 Big 12 record. The Utes are 4-5 overall, and have withstood injuries to some of their best players including quarterback Cam Rising. Utah is in danger of missing a bowl game this season, which no one expected before the year.

The Utes were a hair away from winning the BYU game. Utah football's defense made a sack on a fourth down BYU play, with just about two minutes left in the contest. Utah looked to seal the win, but a penalty for defensive holding was called against the Utes. BYU then continued to drive down the field, and was able to seal the win with a 44-yard field goal.

Utah joined the Big 12 in 2024 along with Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado. Colorado is in second place in the Big 12, and Arizona State is tied for third. Arizona and Utah football are two of the bottom three teams in the league, along with Oklahoma State.

Utah next plays Colorado on Saturday.