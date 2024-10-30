The Utah football team was the favorite in the Big 12 coming into the season, but they have not been able to meet expectations so far. A big reason why the Utes have been struggling is quarterback issues. Utah won two straight Pac-12 titles with Cam Rising as their QB, but he missed all of last season with an injury. He came back healthy this year, but he has barely played, again because of injuries, and he is out for the season.

After Rising's latest injury that ended his year, the Utah football team turned to Isaac Wilson to take over QB duties. Unfortunately, Wilson has struggled. He has started the past two games for Utah, and they have combined for 21 points in two losses.

In last week's loss against a struggling Houston team, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham turned to Brandon Rose at QB after Wilson struggled. He also didn't look great as he was 7/15 for 45 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

Utah is currently on a bye before hosting #9 BYU on November 9th. It sounds like Kyle Whittingham will be using this time to reevaluate the QB position.

“I'm not saying Isaac has lost his job,” Whittingham said, according to an article from KSL.com. “Everybody's got to play up to a certain standard, and so the quarterback position is no different; and so we'll take a long, hard look at that and see where we are.”

Whittingham also noted that both QBs will be getting equal reps in practice, so it sounds like the Utes are essentially having a mid-season QB competition.

“They are taking equal reps this week, and we'll see where it goes from there,” Whittingham said.

Isaac Wilson didn't get any help from the Utah kicker against Houston

The Utah football team lost to Houston 17-14, but they did leave some points on the board. Wilson got the team in position to score on two occasions in the first half where they got zero points because of missed field goals. Still, Whittingham thought he made the right decision to give Brandon Rose a shot.

“That's tough to say. I don't know,” Whittingham said when asked if the Wilson would've stayed in had those field goals been made. “If those field goals went in, would Houston have done something different? I mean, it's impossible to go back and try to piece all that together. But no, we would not, just as the circumstances were, we would not have done anything different.”

Who knows how the rest of the game would have played out if Utah got those extra six points, but they did lose by three.

Another important thing to note is that Wilson has dealt with some injury trouble himself this year. He got hurt against Arizona and again against Houston.

“He's been pretty banged up this year, but he's a tough kid — wants to be out there — and so if you're out there, you've got to perform,” Whittingham said.

We'll see who trots out there to take the first snaps when Utah takes on BYU, and as you can see, the job is completely up for grabs right now.