Utah football was dealt a crushing blow in the 2023 Rose Bowl when quarterback Cam Rising left early with an apparent leg injury, which undoubtedly played a part in the Utes losing 35-21 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Since that day, there hasn’t been a lot of talk about Rising and his health. But, head coach Kyle Whittingham gave an important update on his signal-caller during an appearance on the Pac-12 network Thursday.

Via Josh Newman:

“Speaking on Pac-12 Network’s NSD show a little earlier, Kyle Whittingham says Cam Rising underwent surgery, but reiterates the expectation that Rising will be ready for the opener vs. Florida.”

While that is definitely a positive, it means the likes of Brandon Rose and Nate Johnson will take most of the QB reps this spring. Just last month, Whittingham first said Rising will be ready for the season opener. Via SI:

“Its a leg injury,” Whittingham said. “Its going to be fairly extensive rehab. He will not be able to participate in spring, but we expect him to be ready for the season opener.”

Before exiting the Rose Bowl, Rising had completed just 8 of 21 passes for one TD and one interception. Overall though, 2022 was kind to Cam Rising. He threw for 26 touchdowns, eight picks, and for over 3,000 yards.

There is no question Utah needs him healthy next season in order to be competitive, therefore it’s great news he’s now on the rehab path. And who knows, maybe Rose or Johnson do enough to give Cam Rising a run for his money once healthy at QB1.