Cam Rising was forced to exit Utah football’s Rose Bowl game early due to an injury for the second straight year. And, for the second consecutive year, Rising had to watch from the sidelines as the Utes were bested, this time by the Penn State Nittany Lions. After the game, Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke about the injury and delivered a concerning update, per Kevin Reynolds of The Salt Lake Tribune.

“The injury to Cam is a leg injury and it doesn’t look good,” Whittingham said after a 35-21 loss to Penn State. “ I can tell you that. We’ll wait for confirmation from the medical people at a later date, either tonight or tomorrow. It looks like it could be something that takes a while to recover from. That’s not positive right now.”

Rising, a junior quarterback, was forced to exit last year’s Rose Bowl game due to a head injury. Now, the leg injury he suffered in this year’s Rose Bowl seems to have clouded an already uncertain future.

Will Cam Rising return to Utah football in 2023? He has until January 16 to declare for the NFL Draft, though one would have to think that this injury- and the result of the Rose Bowl- would move Cam Rising to put a potential move to the NFL on hold.

It will certainly be interesting to see what he decides to do.