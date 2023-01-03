By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

A Utah Utes football fan’s worst nightmare came true, as star quarterback Cam Rising has suffered an injury in the Rose Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Rising entered the medical tent before heading off to the locker room without his helmet, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Cam Rising took a hard hit from three Penn State football players. The Utah football quarterback stayed down for a little bit before walking off under his own power to the medical tent.

Backup quarterback Bryson Barnes entered the game in place of Rising. It’s brutal news for the Utah football signal-caller, who suffered a head injury in the fourth quarter of last year’s Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State.

It’s worth noting that Cam Rising hasn’t officially been ruled out just yet. He had completed 8 of 21 passes for 95 yards, one touchdown and an interception while adding another 56 yards on the ground.

The skilled quarterback enjoyed another productive year under center for the Utes, throwing for 2,939 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions.

He helped Utah secure a Pac-12 Championship with their victory over the USC Trojans. However, there’s no doubt that Rising and company want to finish off the year with a bowl win.

Utah football will have to hope that he’s able to return, as they have their hands full in the Rose Bowl against Penn State, who has a three-touchdown advantage at the time of print.

Stay tuned for more injury updates on Utah quarterback Cam Rising.