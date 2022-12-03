By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Utah Utes football quarterback Cam Rising was clearly not a fan of USC Trojans star Caleb Williams’ painted nails. Williams, who painted ‘F*** Utah’ on his nails a week after doing the same to Notre Dame, clearly drew the ire of Rising, who led his Utes squad to their second straight Pac-12 title with their 47-24 win over USC.

After the game, Rising was asked about Williams’ painted nails. The Utah football star delivered this NSFW reaction, which tells you all you need to know on how he feels about the USC Trojans star’s pregame disrespect, per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic and Josh Furlong of KSL.com.

The reporter asked Cam Rising if he saw Caleb Williams’ nails, to which he responded with a question, confirming with the reporter that they really said ‘F*** Utah.’

When the reporter confirmed it, the Utah Utes football star said that he didn’t “give a s***.”

Rising then added that he doesn’t care what the USC Trojans football quarterback puts on his nail and that he won’t judge him for anything.

Unable to resist a dig, though, Rising said that he hoped Williams “liked it.”

The USC football star may have gotten a good shot in at Utah before the game- and in the first quarter, when it looked like a straightforward Trojans win- but Rising got the last laugh.

Firing three touchdown passes against USC’s leaky secondary, Rising led the Utes to their second win of the season against USC.

And after doing so, it’s clear that Rising didn’t have a single you-know-what to give about Caleb Williams’ nails.