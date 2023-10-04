The Utah football team started the season 4-0 and climbed all the way into the top-10 of the AP Poll, but unfortunately for the Utes, they lost their first game of the season last week. Utah had a tricky Friday night road battle against Oregon State, and the Beavers got the best of them in a 21-7 victory. The Utes are now 4-1 on the season and they have dropped to #18 in the AP Poll. It is currently a bye week for the team, and they are hoping to get star quarterback Cam Rising back for their next game against Cal. Despite the recent loss, the Utah football players got some good news in terms of NIL on their off-week that will make them feel a little bit better.

During a recent Utah football practice, all 85 scholarship players for the Utes were surprised with a new Ram 1500 truck, according to an article from Yahoo Sports. Utah's NIL collective gifted the team this incredible surprise, and it is truly one of the most unique NIL deals that college sports has seen so far.

Each one of these trucks has a retail price of $61,000 and insurance for the vehicles will also be covered for each player that has one. The trucks are leased and each player will have their truck until their eligibility is gone or they choose to transfer schools. The Utes are going to be riding around campus in style from now on.

Utah will look to bounce back from their loss next week after the bye is over, and if Cam Rising does come back and is fully healthy, this team can beat anyone in the Pac-12. Perhaps this new NIL deal will spark some success for the program as well.