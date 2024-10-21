Utah football is in the middle of a very frustrating season, and now change is on the horizon. Following Utah's 13-7 loss against TCU late on Saturday night, offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig announced that he is stepping down. Head coach Kyle Whittingham released a statement about the firing, according to Josh Furlong of KSL Sports.

“Assistant coach Andy Ludwig has made the decision to step down from his position with Utah Football,” the statement read, per Furlong. “Andy is the consummate professional and we want to thank him for his complete dedication to our program during his 10 total seasons with us. Coach Ludwig has been instrumental to our success here at Utah and personally, I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for Andy as both a coach and a person. We wish him nothing but the best in all of his future endeavors.”

The Utah offense has been a major struggle over the past two seasons while the team has dealt with the injuries to Cam Rising. The veteran quarterback missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL and has missed most of this season with injuries to both his hand and his lower leg.

In Rising's place, true freshman Isaac Wilson has been taking snaps for the Utes, and things haven't gone very well. There was some optimism for the four-star recruit, but Ludwig and the Utah offense still have not been able to score more than 22 points in any of its last four games.

By stepping down, Ludwig ends his second stint as the offensive coordinator at Utah. He has held the position since 2019 and was also the offensive coordinator there from 2005-08.

There has been no official announcement about the interim offensive coordinator for the rest of the season, but it would benefit them to find an offense where Wilson can show off his full skillset so Utah knows what its working with heading into next season.