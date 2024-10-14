Utah football quarterback Cam Rising's latest injury update could potentially continue his long journey in a Utes uniform. Rising suffered a leg injury in the Week 7 matchup with Arizona State, which will likely keep him sidelined for at least the near future. But it could be a blessing in disguise for the 25-year-old redshirt senior. If Rising doesn't suit up again for Utah in the 2024-25 season, then he could be eligible to return for an eighth collegiate year, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247 Sports.

Rising appeared in the team's first game of the season against Southern Utah, where he completed 10-of-15 passes for 254 yards and five touchdowns in the 49-0 win. He also played against Baylor on September 7 in a down performance.

Because he has only three games in the records, he could have an opportunity for another medical redshirt, per Zenitz.

Utah lost their first game of the season on September 28 to unranked Arizona, so they now sit at 4-2 with TCU on tap for Week 8. Head coach Kyle Whittingham announced Monday that Rising is out “indefinitely,” per Josh Furlong of KSL.com, and that freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson will be the team's starter “until further notice.”

The Utes were toppled 27-19 against Arizona State in Week 7. Rising appeared to be sluggish in his third outing of the year, throwing three interceptions and 209 yards on 16 completions. Given the leg ailment, it's possible that he has played his final game of the 2024-25 campaign.

How does Utah football move forward this season?

Utah football is in a good place with Whittingham leading the charge. While many Utes fans would like to see Rising come back to form this season, they may have to wait awhile.

“I can't give you a timeline, could be the rest of the season — I'm not sure exactly — but I know it's going to be a minute,” Whittingham said.

Wilson is 4-1 when he's appeared in games this season. He's completed 68 passes on 122 attempts for 830 yards and six touchdowns. He will have to work on cutting down his seven interceptions on the year, but he's a solid option for the Utes while they await Rising's situation.