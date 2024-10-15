Utah football quarterback Cam Rising came back from injury to play against Arizona State on Friday night, and now his season is over. He missed the Utes' previous three games because of a hand injury, and he injured his leg against the Sun Devils. Rising played through it, but he is now out for the season because of the injury.

“Upon further evaluation by our medical staff, Cameron Rising's injury has unfortunately been deemed season-ending,” Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. “During his time at Utah, Cam has been both a great player and leader for our program, and he will obviously be missed. Any future developments concerning his collegiate eligibility will be addressed at a later date.”

This year is the seventh college football season for Cam Rising, and because of his injury, he could play an eighth if he wanted to. Rising also missed all of last season because of an injury.

“Now that we're in the situation that we're in, that's a possibility,” Kyle Whittingham said of an eight year, according to an article from ESPN. “We'll have to explore that in detail with the compliance department. And I'm not even sure Cam would be interested in going that route. He's got a lot to think about, and so [he needs] to just take a step back right now and let them get this most recent injury thoroughly diagnosed. … That would be something we're talking about sooner rather than later.”

Earlier on Monday, the Utah football team made it known that Rising was out indefinitely, but they didn't share the news about Rising's season being over until the evening. Isaac Wilson will be the starter going forward.

“Isaac Wilson will be our starter until further notice — that way we don't have to address that each time we talk,” Whittingham said. “I can't give you a timeline. It could be the rest of the season. I'm not sure how exactly long it will be, but I know it's going to be a minute.”

As we know now, the injury is season-ending.

Cam Rising has had a lot of unfortunate injuries lately. He tore his ACL in the Rose Bowl after the 2022 season, and despite being questionable in the 2023 opener, he was never able to find the field. Rising then missed three games because of a hand injury this season, and now his lower-leg injury is costing him the rest of his year. We might not see Rising in a college uniform again.