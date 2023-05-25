Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Utah Utes football team has landed their quarterback of the future, 4-star Isaac Wilson, the brother of New York Jets signal-caller Zach, per Ari Wasserman of The Athletic.

Isaac Wilson is ranked as the 354th overall prospect, as well as the no. 22 QB prospect in the 2024 class.

He is also the highest-ranked prospect in Utah Football’s 2024 recruiting class.

Wilson, whose brother Zach attended BYU before being drafted with the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jets, also had an offer from his brother’s alma mater, as well as from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Oklahoma State and UCLA.

Isaac Wilson’s commitment to the Utes continues a Wilson family tradition of football in Utah, as his father Mike played on the Utes’ defensive line in the 1990s.

Utah football is set at the position with 2021 First-team All-Pac-12 QB and 2021 Rose Bowl winner Cameron Rising.

But Wilson, who played his high school ball at the esteemed Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, gives them yet another exciting prospect for the future.

Interestingly enough, both Wilson brothers are now in the position of sitting behind a more senior quarterback on their team’s respective depth charts.

Zach Wilson took a step back in 2022, resulting in the Jets bringing in four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers via a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

However, both the Jets, and presumably Utah football, view each Wilson brother as large parts of their respective futures.

And that is good news for this football family.