It’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Utah football fans. With Cam Rising healthy again, the sky is the limit for the Utes this year for their first season in the Big 12.

We made it. Another long college football offseason is over as the calendar reads August, and the first games started on the 24th. College football fans everywhere were eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to week one, but this offseason was a bit easier than others because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out in mid July.

This season is a big one, and things are going to look different.

First off, there are some rules changes this year in college football, and some fans aren’t going to like them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning, like in the NFL. If you are like most college football fans, you’re getting sick of the amount of commercials that we see during games. Well, the two-minute warning is just another way for TV Networks to pack another break into the action.

There are more changes, however, and these are ones that more fans are in favor of, but some still don’t like them. College football looks completely different this season because of expansion to the College Football Playoff to 12 teams and conference realignment. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has made things look a lot different. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West, but they aren’t actually in the conference.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they are now in the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams, and some think that things could be heading in the direction of two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff instead of just four. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Utah football has their eye on the CFP

Utah football is one of those Pac-12 teams that has found a new home, and they are going to the Big 12. The Utes are newcomers in the Big 12, and they are already the favorite to win the conference. Now that Texas and Oklahoma are gone, a lot of the fire power is out of the conference. It is pretty open in 2024, and Utah seems to have a good chance to win it with quarterback Cam Rising leading the way.

One interesting thing to keep an eye on heading into this season for Utah football is head coach Kyle Whittingham. The current situation with him is one that is not often seen in sports. He is still the head coach of Utah, but he has made it clear that he could retire before the season ends, or before it starts. When it inevitably happens, defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will take over.

The head coaching situation is certainly something to keep an eye on for the Utes, but they should be in good hands no matter what. They have a lot of talent on the team, and having Cam Rising back from injury is huge.

The expectation for Utah this season is a trip to the College Football Playoff. As the Big 12 favorite, the Utes are very much a threat to make a trip to the CFP. The Utes get their season started on Thursday night, so let's make some very last-minute predictions for their season.

Cam Rising will win the Heisman

This is a bold pick, but it is one that could happen, and not enough people are talking about the value here. Cam Rising was one of the best quarterbacks in the college football when he was healthy, and he is now coming back as one of the most experienced QBs in the country. It would be a shock if a QB didn't win the Heisman, and Rising should be among the best in college football. His odds to win the Heisman are +3000 and there are 13 players ahead of him with better odds. Something to think about.

Utah will win the Big 12

If Cam Rising doesn't take a big step back after missing time with his injury, this Utah football team should be the best in the Big 12. Their defense was very good last year, but they didn't have a QB. Now, the defense should once again be able to make life tough for opponents, and the offense should be able to go back to its explosive ways that won them two recent Pac-12 titles. This will book the Utes a trip to the second round of the College Football Playoff.

Utah football will lose their first CFP game

Unfortunately for Utah, the Big 12 isn't going to prepare them very well for the College Football Playoff, and they are going to lose in their first game. If the Utes do win the Big 12, they will automatically get a bye into the second round of the playoff. However, there will be SEC and Big Ten teams that make the playoff without winning their conference, and those teams will be better than Utah. The Utes will fall in their first game, but it will still be a good season.

Utah football will start its 2024 season on Thursday night at home against Southern Utah.