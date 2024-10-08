Week six of the college football season was supposed to be a snooze fest as there was only one matchup between two top-25 teams, but chaos made it one of the best weeks of the season so far. We saw multiple top-10 teams go down against unranked teams, and now we have an action-packed week seven coming our way that features numerous big matchups. This game isn't getting talked about very much because of the big top-25 matchups, but the Utah football team traveling to Arizona State on Friday night is a big one for the Big 12.

ESPN's College GameDay goes to the biggest game of the week to air their live show, and there is no question that they chose the biggest game this week correctly as they will be in Eugene for a huge matchup between #2 Ohio State and #3 Oregon. These are definitely the two best teams in the Big Ten, and whoever wins this one is going to be in great position to make it to the Big Ten title game.

There are a lot of big games this weekend, but none bigger than Ohio State-Oregon. However, it doesn't end there. Not even close.

The one conference that doesn't have a lot going on this weekend is the ACC. It's hard for the ACC to ever have much going on as it is a pretty weak conference, and they really only have two good teams. Those teams are Miami and Clemson. The Hurricanes are on a bye this week, and the Tigers are at Wake Forest.

The other weak power four conference is the Big 12, and again, there isn't a lot of action over there this weekend either. #21 Kansas State visiting Deion Sanders and his 4-1 Buffaloes is definitely the biggest game of the weekend in the conference. If Colorado wins that one, they could be a legit threat in the conference.

Utah-Arizona State doesn't look like a big one on paper, but that is another one to pay attention to in the Big 12.

Things are going to be fun in the Big Ten this weekend with two big matchups. USC did fall all the way out of the top-25 after losing to Minnesota last week, but their matchup against Penn State is still a big one. Then, we obviously have the incredible clash between Oregon and Ohio State in Eugene. The winner of that game will have a case to be ranked #1 in the country.

SEC action will be fun this weekend as well as there are two really good games on the slate. First, we get to see the first ever SEC edition of the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma. That is one of the best rivalries in college football, and it is going to be fun.

Then at night, #9 Ole Miss will hit the road to take on #13 LSU. That is a huge game for both teams as they each have one loss, and avoiding that second one is crucial.

There are a lot of fun games to watch this weekend, but let's talk more about one of the ones that won't get big viewership numbers: Utah at Arizona State on Friday night.

In terms of the race for the Big 12 title, this is a big game because of Utah and their current quarterback situation. If Cam Rising can play in this game, the Utes should be fine. However, if he is out, they are in danger of losing their second conference game, and then they would be in big trouble.

Before we make predictions for this game, let's take a deeper look at both of these teams.

Utah football is a different team without Cam Rising

The Utah football team is once again dealing with Cam Rising injury trouble, and it could once again spoil their season. The Utes look like the clear favorite in the Big 12 when they have their starting QB, but when he is out, it's a completely different story. Utah NEEDS Rising back.

Arizona State can pull off this upset

The Arizona State football team is off to a surprising 4-1 start this year, and they can pull off this upset over #16 Utah… if Cam Rising doesn't play. The Sun Devils have made some positive leaps this season, but if Rising plays, they won't have a chance in this one.

If Arizona State can get a win, they will be 5-1 and the Big 12 race will be wide open.

Not a lot of people will be keeping an eye on this one, but it is a big game for the Big 12 race. Here are three predictions for it:

Cam Rising will be back

Cam Rising went down in week two with a hand injury, but nothing was broken. He has been questionable every week and he has been suiting up and throwing before games. The Utah football team is coming off of a bye week and have had two weeks since their last game. Rising has to be good to play right??? He is once again questionable, but if it's not this week, things are looking incredibly bleak.

Cam Rising will throw three touchdown passes

Rising has had plenty of time to rest up, and we are predicting that he will be back this week for Utah. Rising is going to have a big game in his first game back as he will tear up this Arizona State defense by tossing three touchdown passes. Rising has played in one full game this year, and he threw five touchdowns in the first half. People forget how good a healthy Cam Rising is.

Utah wins 35-17

Remember, this prediction is being made under the assumption that Rising is in for Utah. If he can play, the Utes are going to have no trouble cruising past Arizona State. However, if Rising doesn't play, this is going to be a close game, and the Sun Devils might even pull off the upset. Whether or not Rising plays will make all the difference in this one.

Utah and Arizona State will kick off from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe at 10:30 ET/7:30 PT on Friday night. The game will be airing on ESPN, and the Utes are currently favored by 6.5 points.