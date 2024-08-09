The Utah Hockey Club is set to start its first season with some key offseason acquisitions. Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino will stabilize a young defensive core and set the team up nicely for their first season. Before their sudden departure, the Arizona Coyotes compiled a solid group of young players who can now become stars in Utah. Can Utah HC have stars on their hands in Logan Cooley and Connor Ingram?

Utah HC builds around Logan Cooley

The Coyotes drafted Logan Cooley third overall in the 2022 NHL draft and he quickly became a mainstay on the pro roster. The center was a star in college and already has scored some highlight-reel goals in the pros. After scoring 20 goals in his rookie season, he is ready to break out in a new market.

A lack of fans at games and watching games is part of what forced the Coyotes to move. If Utah HC gets the fan support they expect, Cooley could become a star in the league very quickly. The league will be using him to market the team both locally and nationally and his goal-scoring knack should take a step up with the full year under his belt.

There is no better piece to start building a team around than a young center. Utah HC has that in Cooley. The additions of Sergachev and Marino will give Cooley a defensive backbone that will allow him to take risks offensively. Expect a big season out of Cooley and to see a lot of his jerseys in Salt Lake City this season.

Goaltending keeps Utah afloat

No team can make a playoff run without good goaltending. The Coyotes set Utah up fairly well in that department as well. 27-year-old Connor Ingram put up a sub-3.00 goals-against average in 48 starts last season. He assumes the starting role and can buoy the team to a respectable record.

The management of Utah HC made the right decision by targeting two proven defensemen in off-season trades before their first season. Ingram put up those numbers in front of one of the worst defensive units in the league a season ago. With a formidable first pair or two half-formidable pairs, Ingram will continue to thrive.

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights were in an even worse position than Utah HC is this season. They built a solid team through the expansion draft and rode Marc-Andre Fleury to a Stanley Cup Final appearance. Ingram is no Fleury and Utah will likely not win the conference, but that is the reference for Utah to use.

Two young wingers add a flurry of scoring

Two more of those young players that the Coyotes left for Utah HC are wingers Dylan Guenther and Josh Doan. Guenther was a stud offensively in just 45 games for Arizona last year. He scored 18 goals and added 17 assists at just 20 years old and is set to be a star for Utah.

Utah HC's first season will be all about bringing fans to the arena and the television sets. Guenther is the type of young scorer who can bring those fans aboard. While the playoffs seem unlikely for Utah HC, Guenther gives them a good shot at making the late regular season games meaningful.

Josh Doan may not be on the opening night roster for Utah HC, as he has played just 11 games in his NHL career. He was drafted by his dad Shane Doan's former team and was able to make his debut before he left Arizona. Now, new ownership should use that name value to bring fans in. He might not have the scoring prowess that Guenther has, but he will be a key point of the marketing strategy for Utah.